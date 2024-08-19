AAA: Florida gas prices hit two-month lows

Posted Monday, August 19, 2024 10:11 am

TAMPA — Florida gas prices rose 7 cents last week. However, those gains were quickly erased by the weekend.

The state average on Sunday, Aug. 18, was $3.31 per gallon. That’s 2 cents less than last week, 12 cents less than a month ago, and 53 cents less than this time last year. The state average is also 33 cents below this year’s high of $3.64 per gallon. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view daily average gas prices by state and metro area.

“Over the weekend, Florida gasoline hit the lowest average price in two months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The price of crude continues to influence prices at the pump. Oil prices increased early last week on renewed optimism about the U.S. economy, after a July domestic consumer spending report was better than analysts expected. By the end of the week, however, weak economic data from China caused oil prices to soften.”

The U.S. price of crude initially jumped to $80 a barrel, but finished the week flat. Friday’s closing price of $76.65 per barrel was 19 cents less than the week before. Gasoline futures were also down 8 cents per gallon.

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.49), Gainesville ($3.39), Naples ($3.38)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.13), Panama City ($3.14), Pensacola ($3.15)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.



• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

