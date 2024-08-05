AAA: Florida gas prices rose 6 cents last week

Posted Monday, August 5, 2024 11:03 am

TAMPA — Florida gas prices increased a little more than 6 cents last week. The state average was $3.46 per gallon on Sunday, Aug. 4.

“Although gas prices rose last week, fundamentals are moving lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices finished the week sharply lower than the week before, which should enable gas prices to decline.”

The U.S. price for crude oil has declined the last four consecutive weeks. During that time, the price of oil fell about $10 per barrel (-13%). Friday’s closing price was $73.52 per barrel. That’s the lowest daily closing price since June 4.

“Futures prices reportedly fell after the latest jobs report triggered concerns of an economic slowdown,” Jenkins said.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.61), Naples ($3.51), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($3.50)

• Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.11), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.11), Panama City ($3.15)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.



• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

