AAA: Florida’s average gas price briefly dips below $3 a gallon

TAMPA — Florida gas prices averaged $3.10 per gallon on Sunday, Dec. 8. The state average is a half cent less than a week ago and 4 cents less than last month, yet it’s 5 cents more than this time last year.

“Florida gas prices don’t hold still for very long,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The state average moved lower through the week. By Friday, it dropped below $3, but rebounded through the weekend. Gas prices typically move lower through the winter months, because of colder weather, lower demand, and gasoline supply gains. These factors will likely help push gasoline back below $3 a gallon this month.”

On Friday, Dec. 6, the average price of $2.99 per gallon was the lowest daily average price since Monday, January 22, 2024.

Domestic crude oil prices dropped 1% from the week before. Gasoline futures were also down by 4 cents.

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Naples ($3.17), Homosassa Springs ($3.17)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.75), Panama City ($2.79), Pensacola ($2.89)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.



• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

