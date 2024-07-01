AAA: Independence day gas prices are likely to remain higher than last year

Posted Monday, July 1, 2024 12:56 pm

TAMPA — Florida gas prices jumped 9 cents last week. The state average then reversed course, declining 7 cents per gallon through the weekend.

On Sunday, June 30, the state average was $3.38 per gallon. That’s 12 cents per gallon more than what holiday travelers paid on Independence Day in 2023.

“Gas prices remain pretty volatile as 3.9 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for Independence Day,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Although we have seen some price swings in recent weeks, it’s not likely significant enough to impact people’s travel plans. Oil prices have flattened out, which should limit any significant jumps at the pump in the coming days.”

The U.S. price of crude has traded in the low $80s per barrel. That’s a stark contrast to two years ago, when oil traded at around $100 per barrel. As a result, travelers paid a whopping $4.54 per gallon on Independence Day in 2022.

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Gainesville ($3.46), Homosassa Springs ($3.45)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.15), Pensacola ($3.17), Panama City ($3.21)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



• Combine errands to limit driving time.• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Find Florida Gas Prices

AAA Gas Price Averages

