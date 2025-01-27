AAA reports Florida gas prices rose 3 cents last week

Posted Monday, January 27, 2025 11:10 am

TAMPA (January 27, 2025) — Florida gas prices have broken out of the range they've held within for the past several months.

Florida's state average has mostly hovered between $2.99 and $3.15 since early September. However, during the past two weeks, the state average exceeded $3.20 per gallon.

Sunday's state average of $3.22 per gallon is 3 cents per gallon more than a week ago, 11 cents more than a month ago, and 5 cents more than this time last year.

Oil prices the the main culprit of the jump at the pump. The price of U.S. crude rose to a 3-month high on January 10th, at $76.57 - which was a 4% increase from the week before. Crude oil increased another 2% the week of January 17th. However, last week, U.S. crude took a back step, settling at $74.66 per barrel - a 4% drop from the week before.

"Drivers will likely continue to see gas prices fluctuate through the week, but there doesn't currently appear to be any significant measure of relief on the way as of now," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.37), Naples ($3.29), Homosassa Springs ($3.27)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.90), Panama City ($2.92), Pensacola ($2.94)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. . AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free in your area by using the free AAA mobile app

Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.123 $3.127 $3.120 $3.042 $3.103 Florida $3.215 $3.217 $3.189 $3.106 $3.171 Georgia $2.963 $2.966 $2.964 $2.902 $3.022 Click here to view current gasoline price averages



Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA - The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.