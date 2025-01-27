AAA reports Florida gas prices rose 3 cents last week

Florida gas prices have broken out of the range they've held within for the past several months.
Florida's state average has mostly hovered between $2.99 and $3.15 since early September. However, during the past two weeks, the state average exceeded $3.20 per gallon.
Sunday's state average of $3.22 per gallon is 3 cents per gallon more than a week ago, 11 cents more than a month ago, and 5 cents more than this time last year.
Oil prices the the main culprit of the jump at the pump. The price of U.S. crude rose to a 3-month high on January 10th, at $76.57 - which was a 4% increase from the week before. Crude oil increased another 2% the week of January 17th. However, last week, U.S. crude took a back step, settling at $74.66 per barrel - a 4% drop from the week before.
"Drivers will likely continue to see gas prices fluctuate through the week, but there doesn't currently appear to be any significant measure of relief on the way as of now," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
|
AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|National
|$3.123
|$3.127
|$3.120
|$3.042
|$3.103
|Florida
|$3.215
|$3.217
|$3.189
|$3.106
|$3.171
|Georgia
|$2.963
|$2.966
|$2.964
|$2.902
|$3.022
Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
