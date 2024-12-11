AAA reports record number of holiday travelers expected to close out 2024

Posted Wednesday, December 11, 2024 12:01 pm

TAMPA — Floridians are expected to travel in record numbers for the year-end holiday period (from Saturday, December 21 to Wednesday, January 1). AAA predicts 7.1 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more from home. That’s 220,000 more travelers than the previous record high, set last year.

Nationwide, AAA expects 3 million more travelers than last year. An estimated, 119.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more. This narrowly surpasses the previous record set in 2019 by 64,000 travelers.

“Travelers should expect the roads, airports and cruise terminals to be more crowded than normal,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “So, finalize your travel plans now and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. We also suggest travel insurance, which provides assistance in the event winter weather or something unexpected interferes with your plans.”

Factors influencing this year’s travel forecast:

Travel volume is being driven by consumer spending as inflation continues to moderate.

Strong employment continues to drive rising wages and with inflation leveling off, consumers are expected to spend nearly 5% more than last year as incomes rise at a similar level.

Economic growth continues to remain steady, with Q4 real GDP growth expected at 2.0% in Q4 compared to last year.

Florida Year-End Holiday Traveler Totals Total Auto Air Other 2024 7.1 million 6.4 million 383,228 324,020 2023 6.9 million 6.2 million 366,827 304,184 2022 6.5 million 5.9 million 356,713 289,753

National Year-End Holiday Traveler Totals Total Auto Air Other 2024 119 million 107 million 7.85 million 4.5 million 2023 116 million 104.5 million 7.5 million 4.1 million 2022 112 million 101.5 million 7.2 million 3.6 million

Year-End Travelers by Mode

By Car: AAA expects 2.5 million more people on the roads this year. Nationwide, an estimated 107 million will take a road trip of 50 miles or more. That’s just shy of the record of 108 million road travelers – set in 2019.

Road travel is expected to set new records in Florida. More than 6.4 million Floridians are forecast to take a road trip. That’s 200,000 more Florida road trippers than last year. Nearly 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, making it the most popular way to travel.

“Many travelers, particularly families with young children, prefer the flexibility and lower cost that road trips provide,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas demand in December goes down as the weather gets colder, more people work remotely, and holiday shoppers purchase their gifts online versus in person.”

Holiday gas prices should be comparable to last year. During the last two weeks of 2023, Florida gas prices averaged $3.07 per gallon. During that time, the state average ranged from a low of $2.86 per gallon to a high of $3.13/g. Currently, Florida drivers are paying around $3.09 per gallon. To view updated national, state, and metro area gas price averages, visit GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA car rental partner Hertz says Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Oahu, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa are the cities displaying the highest rental demand for the holidays. The busiest car pick-up days are expected to be Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21. The busiest time for rental returns is expected to be the weekend and Monday after Christmas. The average length of rental is one week.

By Air: Nationally, AAA expects air travel to set a new record this holiday season. Nearly 7.9 million Americans are forecast to take at least one domestic flight. That number surpasses the previous record of 7.5 million air travelers last year. AAA booking data shows flights are 4% more expensive this holiday season compared to last year. The average domestic ticket is $830. International flights are 13% more expensive, averaging $1,630 a ticket.

By Other Modes: The number of Americans traveling by bus, train, and cruise this holiday season is up nearly 10% compared to last year. AAA expects 4.47 million people will travel by other modes. That number is the highest it’s been in 20 years. Cruise bookings out of domestic ports are up 37% compared to last holiday season. Cruising is popular this time of year as many families enjoy celebrating the holidays aboard a ship full of activities and food.

AAA’s Road Trip Safety Tips

With an additional 2.5 million travelers expected on the roads, AAA urges drivers to prioritize safety with the following tips:

Follow Posted Speed Limits: Although it’s tempting to speed to save time, the facts don’t support it. Even minor increases in speed can make crashes deadly.

Driving 80 mph instead of 75 mph over 100 miles saves only 5 minutes, hardly worth the risk.

Speeding may feel faster but often leads to tragedy.

Drive Only When Alert and Refreshed: Driving on 4-5 hours of sleep is as dangerous as driving with a 0.08 BAC (legal intoxication). Less than 4 hours of sleep? The risk doubles.

Travel during hours you’re normally awake and avoid overnight drives.

Steer clear of heavy meals, drowsy medications, and alcohol.

For long trips, take breaks every 2 hours or 100 miles. Use these breaks to switch drivers if possible, or park at a safe location and nap for 20-30 minutes to recharge.

Slow Down, Move Over: A roadside worker is killed every other week in the U.S. To help prevent these tragedies, AAA asks drivers to Slow Down, Move Over.

When you see an emergency responder on the side of the road assisting a stranded driver, reduce your speed.

If possible, change lanes to give those crews room to do their jobs safely.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have Move Over laws in place.

Best/Worst Times to Drive and Peak Congestion by Metro

Nationwide, travel times could be up to 30% longer than normal. INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects drivers will experience the worst traffic delays the weekends before Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The holidays themselves are expected to have minimal congestion.

“With a near record number of auto travelers expected this holiday season, drivers should expect delays in and around major metro areas, with Sunday, December 22 expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours during the week. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the evening commute.”