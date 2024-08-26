AAA shares travel trends and tips for Labor Day weekend

Posted Monday, August 26, 2024 12:52 pm

TAMPA — This year’s record-breaking, blockbuster summer travel season comes to a close during the Labor Day holiday weekend. Although AAA does not conduct a full travel forecast for the holiday it does have a series of trends and tips for travelers.

“Americans see the extended Labor Day weekend as an opportunity to say farewell to summer with one final trip,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Since many kids are already back in school, regional road trips tend to be the most popular option for families. Because of that, others see this as an opportunity to travel the world, with the expectation of smaller crowds at popular sites.”

Popular Labor Day Travel Trends

Domestic travel

Overall, domestic travel over Labor Day weekend is up 9% compared to last year, while the cost to travel domestically is down 2%.

According to AAA booking data, Alaska cruises are sold out for the weekend. Smaller crowds and cooler temperatures, make this a popular travel trend this time of year. That’s why Seattle is the number one Labor Day weekend* destination, up nearly 30% from last year when it also topped the list. Anchorage and Juneau are also on the top ten list of Labor Day destinations.

“If you’re interested in going on an Alaska cruise next summer, the time to book is now to lock in the best rate and ensure you get the type of cabin and scenic views you want,” Haas.

Other top Labor Day destinations include Orlando, New York, Boston, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and San Francisco.

International Travel

International travel over Labor Day weekend is down 4% compared to last year, per AAA booking numbers. Contributing factors include inflation, which has driven up international travel costs by 11%, and timing with many people having taken international summer vacations. The majority of people who did book international Labor Day trips with AAA are visiting European destinations. Eight out of the top ten international destinations booked through AAA are European cities.

Travelers renting a car abroad should consider getting an International Driving Permit (IDP), which is a key resource recognized by international authorities. Some countries – including Italy and Spain – require it. AAA is the only entity in the U.S. authorized by the State Department to issue an IDP.

Top Labor Day Destinations

Domestic:

Seattle, WA

Orlando, FL

Anchorage, AK

New York, NY

Boston, MA

Las Vegas, NV

Denver, CO

Chicago, IL

Juneau, AK

San Francisco, CA

International:

Rome, Italy

Vancouver, BC, Canada

London, England

Paris, France

Dublin, Ireland

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Barcelona, Spain

Athens, Greece

Mexicali, Mexico

Edinburgh, Scotland

Labor Day Weekend Travel Pricing

• Domestic airfares are 2% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

• International flights are 8% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

• Domestic hotels are 7% more expensive this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

• International hotels are 2% more expensive this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

• Domestic car rentals are 16% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

• International car rentals are 21% more expensive this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

Protect your Trip with Travel Insurance

Increasingly travelers are protecting themselves and their wallet with Travel Insurance, which can be added up until the time of travel. Travel insurance could save you thousands if something goes wrong before or during your cruise, tour, hotel stay or even car rental. See AAA.com/TravelInsurance for more information.

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says car travelers should avoid the afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday and Friday, as those times will be the most congested. Drivers should hit the road in the morning unless they’re leaving on Saturday when the best time to travel by car is in the afternoon. Travelers returning on Sunday and on Labor Day should leave as early as possible to avoid heavy traffic in the afternoon.

“Drivers should expect the most severe traffic jams before the holiday weekend as commuters mix with travelers,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Monitoring traffic apps, local news stations, and 511 traveler information services may help drivers navigate around congestion and reduce driver frustration this Labor Day.”

Gas Prices

Florida gas prices are poised to be the lowest for the Labor Day weekend in three years. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.29 per gallon. In recent years, Labor Day drivers paid $3.68 in 2023 and $3.52 in 2022. Although gas prices have fluctuated through recent weeks, the recent downturn in crude oil prices has kept a ceiling on prices at the pump.

AAA Expects to Rescue 300,000 Stranded Motorists

Nationwide, AAA expects to rescue more than 300,000 stranded motorists during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The three most common reasons are flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts. These could be avoided by having your car inspected before leaving for your destination and bringing an extra set of keys.

“The best way to avoid spending your holiday on the roadside is by getting a full vehicle inspection before your trip,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This will help ensure everything from your battery to brakes is in proper working order.”

In the event of car trouble:

• Pull as far over on the shoulder as safely possible to create more distance between your vehicle and passing traffic.

• Turn your hazard lights on so other drivers are aware you are there.

• Get to the nearest exit or stopping point if possible.

• Call for assistance via phone, website or the AAA Mobile app.

• Remain with your vehicle as long as it’s safe to do so.

• If getting out of your vehicle, watch the oncoming traffic for a good time to exit, and remain alert and close to your vehicle. Avoid turning your back to traffic whenever possible.

Move over for roadside workers and stranded motorists

Florida law requires drivers to slow down and move over for first responders, emergency workers and stranded motorists with their hazard lights on. Although that law doesn’t go into effect until January, AAA urges drivers to begin following the law now.

“AAA’s roadside technicians will put their lives on the line to rescue hundreds of thousands of drivers during Labor Day weekend,” continued Jenkins. “We urge drivers to stay focused on the road and if you see flashing lights, move over so everyone can make it home safely.”

How Drivers can Prevent Roadside Collisions:

• Remain alert. Avoid distractions and focus on driving.

• Constantly scan the road ahead. This will help you identify and avoid potential hazards.

• Move over a lane when approaching a vehicle on the roadside with flashing lights. If you can’t move over, slow down to safely pass them.

• Watch for people on the roadside. People may be in or near a disabled vehicle. Just because you don’t immediately see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

• Be a good passenger - Help identify roadway issues and remind the driver to slow down and move over.