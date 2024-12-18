AAA uses GPS alerts to reduce roadside deaths in Florida

Posted Wednesday, December 18, 2024 9:49 am

TAMPA – The Auto Club Group (ACG) has integrated its roadside assistance calls with the Waze GPS system, in hopes of preventing unnecessary roadside crashes and deaths. Drivers who use Waze or Google Maps for navigation in select states will receive an alert when they approach a AAA member and AAA technician on the roadside, allowing motorists to slow down or move over as they approach the scene.

Every year, AAA responds to over 30 million calls for roadside assistance across the country, which is one call every two seconds. Tragically, two emergency responders are killed every month. This includes AAA roadside technicians.

“Far too many deaths occur because drivers are either not paying attention or do not realize they’re approaching someone on the roadside,” said Scott VerBracken, Vice President of Automotive Services for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We are excited about this technological advancement and believe it will give drivers the warning they need to move over and save the lives of our members and employees.”

How it Works

When a AAA member has car trouble and requests roadside assistance, AAA’s automated technology will pinpoint their location within the Waze and Google Maps GPS mapping systems. Approaching drivers who use the Waze or Google Maps GPS software will receive an alert that there’s a disabled vehicle ahead. When the roadside technician arrives on-location, the alert automatically updates to warn approaching drivers that an ACG service technician is ahead.

This GPS mapping enhancement is now active in The Auto Club Group’s 14 states, including: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and portions of Indiana and Minnesota.

Waze is a free community-based navigation app that provides drivers with real-time traffic alerts and spoken turn-by-turn directions. It alerts users of upcoming road hazards, including road construction, disabled vehicles, accidents, emergency responders on the roadside, to allow motorists ample time to adapt their driving to the current road situation. This information is also used by Google Maps.

