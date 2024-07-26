AAA’s safety tips for driving in summer storms

Posted Friday, July 26, 2024 2:34 pm

TAMPA — As summertime downpours seemingly become a daily occurrence, particularly during the afternoon/evening commute hours, AAA is issuing some important safety reminders for Florida drivers.

“While strong downpours can limit visibility, the wet pavement can act as a slip and slide for your car,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pay close attention to afternoon weather reports and adjust your drive time so you’re not on the road when it rains. If you can’t adjust your drive time, be sure to adjust your driving habits while driving during or after the storm.”

Avoid common mistakes when driving in the rain

• Turn your headlights on so you can see and be seen by other drivers.

• Slow down. New tires can still lose some contact with the roadway, even at speeds as low as 35 mph.

• Increase your following distance. Wet roads require more time to slow down and stop.

• Do not use cruise control. The chance of losing control of the vehicle increases when used on wet roads.

• Avoid hydroplaning by driving in the tracks of the vehicle in front of you and letting off the accelerator when approaching puddles. Also avoid hard braking or sharp turns.

• Never drive through standing water. It may be deeper than you think and concealing potholes, downed power lines, or other hazards that could damage your vehicle.

When visibility is low

• Do not drive with your hazard lights on. Hazard lights are meant to signify that your vehicle is disabled. Using them while driving could confuse other motorists.

• Get off the road. When driving on city streets, pull into a safe place like a gas station or grocery store parking lot to wait out the storm.

• Take the nearest exit. When driving on the interstate, don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

If your vehicle stalls in rising waters

• Do not attempt to restart the vehicle. This could cause further damage to the engine and components.

• Escape the vehicle immediately and move to higher ground or a safe location.

If rising water surrounds your vehicle while unattended

• Do not attempt to restart the vehicle.

• Do not open the door until the water level is beneath the door jam.

• If water entered the vehicle interior, use a wet vac to remove it.

AAA encourages people who live in a flood-prone area to be proactive. Before severe weather strikes, consider parking your vehicle in a parking garage or at a friend’s house until the weather passes.

If your vehicle is damaged by flood water

• Take photos and document any damage.

• Contact your insurance provider.

• Call AAA or a towing provider to take your vehicle to a qualified mechanic.

• Get the vehicle fully inspected to ensure it’s safe before driving.

Insurance coverage for storm-damaged vehicles

Physical damage to a car - caused by heavy wind, flooding, or fallen tree limbs - is covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto policy.

Vehicle maintenance tips

Knowing how to drive in severe weather is equally as important as ensuring your vehicle can perform in adverse conditions. AAA encourages drivers to see if the following items are in proper working order:

Windshield wipers

Replace windshield wipers that leave streaks or don’t clear the glass in a single swipe. Do not forget the wiper on your rear window if you have one. The life of a rubber insert is typically six to twelve months.

Lights

Make sure all headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals are properly functioning to be sure other drivers will see you during downpours.

Tires

Tire tread and inflation levels are imperative to maintaining good traction on the road. Check the tire pressures (including the spare) at least once a month when the tires are cold. Always follow the inflation pressure recommendations in your owner’s manual, or those on the driver’s door jamb.

Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a list of certified mechanics in your area to ensure your vehicle is ready for the road.