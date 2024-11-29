Abducted 4-year-olds located safely

Posted Friday, November 29, 2024 10:15 am

DESOTO COUNTY — During the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 27, two 4-year-old boys were abducted when a friend of the family stole the vehicle they were riding in and left the area.

After the activation of an Amber Alert, the use of resources utilized throughout the state of Florida, the stolen vehicle was located, the suspect taken into custody and the two little boys were found inside the vehicle appearing to be unharmed. The children were reunited with their mother and grandmother.

On Nov. 27, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Hendry County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Kissimmee Ave., in LaBelle.

It was reported to deputies that 47-year-old Ralph Garvin had stolen a vehicle with two 4-year-old children inside.

An immediate search of the area for the stolen vehicle was initiated and surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified.

Detectives coordinated efforts with FDLE and the State Attorney’s Office and a Florida Amber Alert was issued. Through the investigation it was learned that the vehicle was traveling north on RT 17 in DeSoto County. Contact was made with DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office who was already attempting to stop the vehicle.

Once stopped, Garvin exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. After a short foot pursuit Garvin was taken into custody without further incident. Both children were located safely in the vehicle. They were checked out by Emergency Medical Services and later reunited with their mother and grandmother. Garvin is facing charges both in Hendry County and Desoto County.