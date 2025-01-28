Admission is free to equestrian event in Wellington

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
WELLINGTON -- The 16th Annual Great Charity Challenge sponsored by Fidelity Investments® (GCC) at the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in Wellington International is set for Saturday, Feb. 1 with a theme of Global Music, and will demonstrate the extraordinary impact sports can have in fostering social good.  Founded in 2009 by father-daughter duo Mark and Paige Bellissimo, the GCC has served as a catalyst for change, distributing over $21.7 million to 339 nonprofit organizations across Palm Beach County.

With a goal to distribute $2 million in one evening, on Saturday, February 1st, the 16th Annual Great Charity Challenge sponsored by Fidelity Investments® will support 34 local charities in Palm Beach County, fostering meaningful change and strengthening community connections. 

The night will feature a relay-style jumping competition, where horses and riders don musically inspired costumes in keeping with the theme of Global Music. The winning team’s nonprofit will receive $100,000, while all pre-selected participants are guaranteed a minimum grant of $15,000. The event is free general admission, ensuring everyone can experience the joy of culture, sport, and giving back. A complimentary family festival will include activities like face painting, a petting zoo, Venetian carousel rides, and diverse dining options.

The festivities kick off with a Pet Parade and Costume Contest, generously presented by the Postage Stamp Farm Foundation and Artemis Farm. Additionally, guests can explore the inspiring Tapestry of Music School Art Gallery, a showcase of creative works from 12 public schools in Wellington.

