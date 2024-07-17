Adopt A Pet: Meet Blu

Meet Blu! This little guy is spending the day with the Police Command Staff - and is the highlight of every meeting!

CLEWISTON — Meet Blu! This little guy is spending the day with the Police Command Staff - and is the highlight of every meeting! He is an unaltered 7 month-old terrier mix looking for his new forever home. He is dog-friendly and would be the perfect addition to your family. Want to know more? Call the Clewiston Animal Services at 863-983-1474 or email shelter@clewiston-fl.gov, or stop by the Clewiston Police Department, 205 W Ventura Ave., and pick him up! BLU is a McDonalds lover! He enjoyed lunch with the Chief. [Photo courtesy Clewiston Animal Services]

