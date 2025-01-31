Affordable health screenings coming to LaBelle

Residents living in and around LaBelle can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and ...

LABELLE — Residents living in and around LaBelle can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. The Venue at Riverside at Florida Grande will host this community event on March 19. The site is located at 7305 County Road 78 in Labelle.

Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health;

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels;
• Diabetes risk;
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

