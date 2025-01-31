Agri-Civic Center announces February events

Posted Friday, January 31, 2025 2:16 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 SR 710 E., will be hosting the following events in the month of February:

Jan. 31 - Feb 2

Tour of Champions Barrel Race

Barrel racers from across Florida will compete in one of the largest barrel races held in the state. There is no charge for the public to attend and a concession stand will be open. Open starts at noon.

Feb. 8-9

Florida High School Rodeo

Youth competitors from the ages of 14 to 18 compete in rodeo events in hopes of qualifying for the state finals in June. This event is free for the public to attend and a concession stand will be open.

Feb. 14-16



FJHSRA and AFJRAFlorida Junior High School Rodeo and All Florida Rodeo Association youth competitors compete in rodeo events in hopes of qualifying for the state finals in May. This event is free for the public and a concession stand will be open.

Feb. 21

Treasure Coast Food Bank

The Treasure Coast Food Bank will be on site 8 to 10 a.m. (or while supplies last) for food distribution. Use the 4601 SR 710 entrance ONLY.

Feb. 22

Airboat and Buggy Show

Attend the annual Airboat and Buggy Show held at the Agri-Civic Center for the very first time! This event is free to all ages and begins at 10 a.m.

Feb. 23

Kaza Productions - Mexican Rodeo

Mexican music and food. Gates open at 1 p.m. and music ends at 8 p.m. Use the 4601 SR 710 entrance ONLY.

Feb. 28

Trash the Classics Car Show

Park under the lights and hang out with some great people! This event is from 6 to 10 p.m. and is free to spectators and a $10 show entry, cash only at gate. Use the 4601 SR 710 entrance ONLY.