Agri-Civic Center announces January events

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 SR 710 E., will be hosting the following events in the month of January:
Jan. 3-5
Clay Volmer Cowhorse Clinic
Participants will take part in two days of training with professional trainer Clay Volmer. The clinic will cover reining, cutting, and reining cow-horse. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/volmercuttinghorses/
Jan. 8-9
Ag-Venture 2025
Ag-Venture is a free, two-day program that provides a great opportunity for fourth grade students (public, private and home educated) to gain experience, understanding, and the appreciation for our local agricultural industry.
Jan. 10
Treasure Coast Food Bank
Jan. 11-12
#NoExcuses Connie Combs Clinic
Connie Combs clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Day 1 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Day 2. The clinic will offer tons of 1 on 1 time with legendary barrel racer Connie Combs and her second clinician Divisional circuit finalist Natasha Sanchez. For information, visit #NoExcuses Connie Combs Clinic on Facebook.
Jan. 16-19
Yeehaw Music Fest 2025
The Yeehaw Music Festival is coming again to the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center. Featuring nationally known bands Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, The Malpass Brothers, Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express, and more. For information, visit evansmediasource.com.
Jan. 23
Florida Cattle Institute and Allied Trade Show
Jan. 25
18th Annual Health and Safety Expo
The Health & Safety Expo is a great opportunity to learn about health and/or safety related services. Free entertainment, health screenings, demonstrations, vendor booths, prizes and food. Touch a Truck exhibit for kids.
Jan. 26
Kaza Productions - Primer Bombazo Del Ano
Mexican music and food. Gates open at 1 p.m., concert ends at 8 p.m.