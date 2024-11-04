Agri-Civic Center announces November events

Posted 11/4/24

Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center will host the following events in the month of November...

Agri-Civic Center announces November events

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 SR 710 E., will be hosting the following events in the month of November:

Nov. 1 & 2:
Double Extreme Rodeo
Attend the Seventh Annual Extreme Rodeo presented by Westgate Resort. There will be bulls, broncs, barrels, and exciting acts with many awesome vendors on site. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. on both days. Get your tickets at DoubleKRodeoProductions.com

Nov. 9 & 10:
Florida High School Rodeo
Youth competitors from ages 14 to 18 compete in rodeo events in hopes of qualifying for the state Finals in June. This events is FREE for the public to attend and a concession stand will be open.

Nov. 16 & 17:
Tour of Champions Barrel Race
Barrel racers from across Florida will compete in one of the largest barrel races held in the state. There is no charge for the public to attend and a concession stand will be open. Open starts at noon.

Nov. 22:
Treasure Coast Food Bank
TCFB will be on site to distribute food from 8 to 10 a.m. or until they run out. Please use the SR 710 entrance ONLY.

Nov. 23:

Second Annual Christmas Market
Local arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, photo ops with Santa and the Grinch and a children’s area. The market will be open from noon until 8 p.m.

Nov. 24:
Kaza Productions Mexican Rodeo
Mexican music and food. Gates open at 1 p.m. and concerts end at 8 p.m.

