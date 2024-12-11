Air show proposed for LaBelle

Posted Wednesday, December 11, 2024 11:47 am

[Photo by Katrina Elsken/Hendry …

LABELLE – Hendry County Commissioners enthusiastically welcome the idea to add an air show to the Swamp Cabbage Festival celebrations.

Last year, spectators at the Swamp Cabbage Festival were thrilled to see a flyover at the start of the parade.

At the Dec. 10 commission meeting, Ken Wells addressed the board with the idea for an airshow.

Wells, a pilot for American Airlines, said he is a big promoter of aviation.

“Last year we decided to do a fly-in event. We were able to put a pretty cool event together,” he said.

He asked to put on an air show as a compliment to the Swamp Cabbage Festival (SCF). Wells said his group has met with the SCF committee.

“We are working in accordance with the FAA and our colleagues at the airport,” he added.

He said they will need a fire engine and an ambulance at the airshow.

On Saturday a flyover arrival is planned at 10 a.m. Wells said the warbird flyover would not be part of the air show since it will be timed to happen at the start of the parade.

The airshow would start at 4:30 p.m. and end by 5:45 p.m. so it does not conflict with the rodeo.

On Sunday, the air show would start at noon.

“We are currently working with a lot of private sponsors to make this happen,” said Wells.

Hendry County Commissioner Ramon Iglesias said he would like to see an air show separate from the festival, because many people who are busy with the festival would enjoy going to an air show. He suggested they hold air shows twice a year.

“We could move the date or move the venue one time or biannual,” said Wells.

“There’s no Fort Myers airshow,” Wells said. “This could be an aviation day as well as an air show.”

He said the show could draw in aviation enthusiasts from the coast. He said they could include activities for young people who are interested in aviation.

“I think it will bring people to the town and to the county. Fort Myers has nothing to rival it,” he added.

The board asked Wells to come back to their next meeting with details.