All SFWMD-managed lands reopened on October 11

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reopened all SFWMD-managed lands for public access at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Some lands may have campgrounds and …
Some lands may have campgrounds and interior vehicle access roads that are temporarily closed. Please check what is open/closed before you arrive. Email specialuselicense@sfwmd.gov with questions.