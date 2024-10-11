All SFWMD-managed lands reopened on October 11

News from SFWMD
Posted 10/11/24

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reopened all SFWMD-managed lands for public access at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024. 

Some lands may have campgrounds and …

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reopened all SFWMD-managed lands for public access at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024. 

Some lands may have campgrounds and interior vehicle access roads that are temporarily closed. Please check what is open/closed before you arrive. Email specialuselicense@sfwmd.gov with questions.

