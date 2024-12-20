Alleged drug dealer arrested in sting op

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
On December 19, 2024, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force members conducted a ...
3378 US Highway 441 South in Okeechobee.
Confidential sources provided information to the Narcotics Task Force that Christopher Lee Singletary, 47 years-old, was distributing methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics in Okeechobee County, originating from Polk County.During the operation, Singletary agreed to meet with undercover detectives for the purposes of buying narcotics.Inside the suspect vehicle during the operation were driver, Christopher Lee Singletary, and a female front seat passenger.A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed the following:• Methamphetamine: 108 grams;• Firearm: Loaded .22 caliber revolver;• Drug paraphernalia: Discovered throughout the vehicle.Christopher Lee Singletary, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with:• Trafficking in methamphetamine,• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon• Possession of drug paraphernalia.This is his only arrest in Okeechobee County. However, Singletary has been arrested in other jurisdictions for 11 total felony charges ranging from possession of methamphetamine, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of heroin, and numerous other drug-related arrests.The passenger was released from the scene without charges.This arrest serves as a clear demonstration of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office’s unwavering commitment to combating the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics within our community.The safety and well-being of our residents remain our highest priority, and we will continue to hold those who engage in these crimes accountable.