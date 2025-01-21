Alzheimer Association will hold virtual Caregiver Support Group meetings

News from Alzheimer Association
Posted 1/21/25

Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance...

Title: Alzheimer Association's Caregiver Support Group, virtual.

Schedule: Third Thursday of every month.
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM.
Start Date: March 20, 2025
Until Date: Feb. 19, 2026

Description:

Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

Title: Alzheimer Association's Caregiver Support Group, virtual.

Schedule: Third Thursday of every month.
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
Start Date: March 20, 2025
Until Date: Feb. 19, 2026

Description:

Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

Title: Alzheimer Association's Caregiver Support Group, virtual.

Schedule: Second Thursday of every month.

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
Start Date: March 13, 2025
Until Date: Feb. 12, 2026

Description:

Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

Registration:

To register, please call the Alzheimer Association's 24X7 Help Desk at 800.272.3900.

