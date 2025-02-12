Alzheimer Association’s Brain Bus stops at Swamp Cabbage Festival

Alzheimer Association’s in-person Brain Bus will be at the Swamp Cabbage Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23.
LABELLE — Alzheimer Association’s in-person Brain Bus will be at the Swamp Cabbage Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 23 from 9:30 to 4 p.m., at Barron Park located at 1559 De Soto Ave. in LaBelle.
The Brain Bus raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health and risk reduction. With two mobile units and virtual offerings, the Brain Bus is able to travel throughout Florida.
Learn about:
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.
Registration is not required in advance.
For questions, call the Alzheimer Association’s 24X7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Brain Bus is funded in partnership with the State of Florida Department of Elder Affairs, Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc.