Alzheimer Association's Caregiver Support Group to hold virtual meetings

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/24/25

Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Alzheimer Association's Caregiver Support Group to hold virtual meetings

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Title: Alzheimer Association's Caregiver Support Group, virtual.

Schedule: Second & Fourth Thursdays of every month.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Start Date: April 10, 2025
Until Date: March 26, March 2026

Description:

Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

Registration:

To register, please call the Alzheimer Association's 24X7 Help Desk at 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer, dementia, support group

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Child hunger should not become the norm in Florida

Alzheimer Association will hold virtual Caregiver …

2025 FREE Health & Safety Expo is THIS weekend

Healthier Glades celebrates six years through mini …

x