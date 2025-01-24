Alzheimer Association's Caregiver Support Group to hold virtual meetings

Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance...
Title: Alzheimer Association's Caregiver Support Group, virtual.
Schedule: Second & Fourth Thursdays of every month.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Description:
Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.
Registration:
To register, please call the Alzheimer Association's 24X7 Help Desk at 800-272-3900.