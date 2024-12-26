Alzheimer's Association offers advice for taking care of our brains and bodies

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/26/24

Learn about science-based recommendations for taking care of our brains and bodies which research...

Title: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body.
Date: January 14
Time: noon to 1 p.m.

Description:

Learn about science-based recommendations for taking care of our brains and bodies which research has shown can reduce our risk of developing cognitive decline or dementia.

Registration:

To register online, use link below:

https://alz-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v77uVQ7mSC288-3Mwuqh_Q

OR

Call the Alzheimer Association's 24X7 Help Desk at 800.272.3900.

