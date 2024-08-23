Amendment 1 would change school board elections

When they go to the polls in November Floridians will vote on six amendments to the Florida State Constitution.

When they go to the polls in November Floridians will vote on six amendments to the Florida State Constitution.

Amendment 1 changes school board elections from nonpartisan to partisan.

A “yes” vote on Amendment 1 makes school board elections partisan starting with the 2026 election.

A “no” vote would keep school board elections nonpartisan.

Florida had partisan school board elections until 1998, when these races were changed to nonpartisan by an amendment. This proposed amendment would reverse that amendment.

As of 2024, Florida is one of 41 states in which school board elections are nonpartisan.

This amendment was placed on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. State Representative Spencer Roach, one of the bill’s sponsors, said changing back to running by party affiliation will make school board elections more transparent.

Carmen Ward, president of the Alachua County Education Association, opposes the change. “I don’t think there’s any place for partisan politics in public education. We should be fully focused on what is best for the students,” she explained.

To pass, an amendment needs 60% of the ballots cast.

