Amendment 2 would protect right to hunt and fish

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/23/24

An amendment on the ballot this November is an effort to head off any attempts to eliminate hunting and fishing in the Sunshine State.

Amendment 2 would protect right to hunt and fish

Posted
By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News

An amendment on the ballot this November is an effort to head off any attempts to eliminate hunting and fishing in the Sunshine State.

Amendment 2 establishes a constitutional right to hunt and fish.

This amendment was placed on the ballot by the Florida Legislature.

The amendment declares hunting and fishing are the preferred means for responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife and shall be preserved forever as a public right.

This amendment does not limit Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s constitutional powers.

Proponents point out the importance of sportfishing in Florida, and the heritage of hunting and fishing in Florida.

Opponents claim the amendment does not adequately protect property rights and could make it more difficult for a property owner to ban hunting on private land. They also argue the amendment could make it more difficult to ban harmful practices such as using gill nets on fish.

The amendment is supported by the American Sportfishing Association, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, Coastal Conservation Association, Congressional Sportsman’s Foundation, Delta Waterfowl, Everglades Coordinating Council, Florida Airboat Association, Florida Guide Association, Florida Sportsman’s Conversation Association, Future Hunting in Florida, International Order of T. Roosevelt, National Deer Association, National Shooting Sports Foundation and Safari Club International.

The amendment is opposed by American Ecosystems, Animal Wellness Action, Bayley Seton Hospital, Bear Defenders, Citizens Axis, Fix & Feed Feline Feral, Florida Bar Animal Law Section, Humane Society of the United States, Humane Wildlife Consulting of South Florida, Inter-Vision Homes, League of Humane Voters of Florida, One Protest, Paws & Recreation, Sarasota Vegan Society, Save-a-Turtle.org, Speak Up Wekiva, Speak Up for Wildlife, Workforce Home and  World Animal Protection.

The amendment requires 60% of the votes to pass.

