Amendment 4 would allow access to abortions

Posted Monday, August 26, 2024 3:36 pm

Florida voters will find six proposed amendments on the ballot in November.

Amendment 4 states: “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

This amendment was placed on the ballot by voter petitions. All amendments require 60% of the votes to pass.

Supporters of Amendment 4 include the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, Planned Parenthood, Florida Women's Freedom Coalition, Florida Rising, Service Employees International Union 1199 Florida, and Women's Voices of Southwest Florida.

Opponents include Florida Voters Against Extremism, Keep Florida Pro Life, Do Not Harm Florida, Life First PC and Florida Freedom Fund.

In 1989, the Florida Supreme Court ruled the right to privacy included the right to abortion. Before 2022, abortions were legal in Florida up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there is no federal constitutional right to abortion. In 2022, the Florida Legislature passed a 15-week abortion ban. In 2024, Florida's Heartbeat Protection Act banned abortion after 6 weeks, unless two physicians are willing to state the pregnant woman would die without an abortion. Exceptions can be made for rape, incest or human trafficking but only if they can provide a police report or other documentation.

In 2024, the Florida Supreme Court reversed the 1989 court decision and ruled the right to privacy does not include the right to abortion. The six-week ban took effect May 1, 2024.

If Amendment 4 passes, Florida would allow abortions up to fetal viability, which is generally considered 22-24 weeks.