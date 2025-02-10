America needs a youth sports revival

Posted Monday, February 10, 2025 10:27 am

Across the country, young people are dropping out of organized sports. The share of kids ages 6 to 17 who participated in a team sport dropped by nearly 5 percentage points between 2017 and 2022. The decline isn’t primarily because kids are losing interest. Rather, what they’re losing is access -- especially as the cost of participation continues to rise.

Reversing this trend is critically important for kids’ mental and physical health. So it’s worth looking at some of the barriers sports have faced, and how tennis is forward-thinking in this matter.

It’s no secret that learning and playing a sport at an early age can prove enormously valuable. Sports participation is associated with lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression in young people -- as well as better self-esteem, improved cognition, and heightened physical literacy. Physical activity releases endorphins, feel-good hormones that put you in a better frame of mind and enhances brain connections. It helps kids maintain a healthy weight and sets young people on a path to a lifetime of healthy habits.

Barriers to sport involvement, especially financial ones, have been growing ever more formidable. The average cost of playing youth basketball was over $1,000 a year in 2022. Soccer was almost 20% more expensive, at $1,188 a year on average. No wonder nearly two-thirds of families say the cost of youth sports is a financial strain.

Tennis is one of the few sports to counter the trend of inaccessibility. Since 2019, the number of Americans ages 6 and older playing tennis has increased by 34 percent -- and currently stands at 23.8 million.

Part of this success is tennis’s relatively low barriers to entry, especially compared to more equipment-heavy games like hockey, football, or skiing. All you need to get started is a racquet and a few balls -- maybe $30 worth of equipment in total -- and access to one of the nation’s roughly 270,000 tennis courts, which are typically free to use.

Modest equipment costs are only part of tennis’ growth. The game has found ways to adjust to people of all ages and abilities, including individuals who are too often told they cannot participate in sports because of physical, mental, or age-related challenges.

Tennis recognizes that not everyone needs to play on the same size court and by the same rules.

All the way down to beginner youth (and all the way up to the elderly), adaptations are available, ranging from the speed and size of the ball, the size and weight of the racket, the size of the court, rules of service, scoring, and the length of a match. Importantly, wheelchair tennis has made a major breakthrough and is an exciting variant of the game that’s widely available.

Tennis is also a game young people can play into adulthood. There are leagues and competitions across the country for players 18 and over, 40 and over, and even 95 and over.

Sports remain one of our best tools for combatting the crisis in youth health. All sports need to look for opportunities to expand their reach through custom tailoring to meet players where they are.

Brian Hainline, MD is Chair of the Board and President of the United States Tennis Association and recently transitioned from the NCAA as their Chief Medical Officer. He co-chaired the International Olympic Committee Consensus Meetings on both Pain Management in Elite Athletes and Mental Health in Elite Athletes. Brian is Clinical Professor of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. This piece first appeared in the Boston Herald.