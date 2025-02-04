American health care needs a lifestyle revolution

Posted Tuesday, February 4, 2025 4:25 pm

Imagine being one of the millions of Americans in need of a hip or knee replacement due to osteoarthritis. Severe pain, reduced physical activity, an inability to perform many routine tasks -- the symptoms can be truly debilitating.



But if you're obese or overweight, there's a good chance that your orthopedic surgeon will refuse to provide care. As one patient told the New York Times of her doctor, "He told me to come back when I had lost 30 pounds."



She isn't alone. According to one survey, fewer than half of orthopedic surgeons will operate on patients with a body mass index above 40. Patients with type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure face similar barriers to the surgeries they need.



All of these conditions share a common underlying cause: chronic systemic inflammation. Ironically, the very inflammation-driven "metabolic" condition that can get someone to the point of needing a joint replacement in the first place can be what compels their doctor to refuse to perform one.







While recent pharmaceutical interventions, such as GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Zepbound, can be an important tool in managing metabolic conditions, they don't provide a comprehensive solution. These drugs can jumpstart a patient's weight loss journey, but without permanent behavioral changes, patients will need to stay on the medication indefinitely to maintain weight loss. Lifestyle medicine, on the other hand, can help patients make sustained and consistent behavioral changes needed to tackle inflammation.



The discipline applies six pillars of health that have been found to reduce systemic chronic inflammation: nutrition that balances the good and bad bacteria in the gut, physical activity, sleep, stress management, improving social connections, and avoiding and reducing the use of risky substances.



Improving one pillar of health can have a positive impact on others. When nutrition improves, for example, sleep can improve. Mitigating inflammation caused by poor sleep may be the trigger for some patients to start to experience weight loss.







Achieving results like these takes more than medication management. To be successful, programs need to be personalized to reflect goals patients set for themselves. For example, a patient may want to lose weight, sleep better, and reduce pain. Clinicians can then devise plans for achieving those specific goals.



Today, more than two hundred lifestyle medicine programs operate across the country. But only two of them help prepare patients for orthopedic surgery by treating metabolic and musculoskeletal conditions. That needs to change. The entire medical community must embrace lifestyle medicine as a core element of treating osteoarthritis. Patients deserve no less.



Heidi Prather, DO, Attending Physiatrist and Medical Director, Lifestyle Medicine Program, Hospital for Special Surgery. This piece originally ran in Salon.