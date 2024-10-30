American Pickers to return to Florida

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/30/24

History Channel’s popular series American Pickers is planning to return to Georgia and Florida...

Photo by Zachary Maxwell Stertz
History Channel’s popular series American Pickers will return to Georgia and Florida and they’re in search of the collectors in the area. Especially those with fascinating items!

Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out by phone at 646-493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of your collection. Also, please note that the Pickers only pick private collections, so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.

x