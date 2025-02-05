An aromatic orchid could brighten Valentine’s Day for your loved one

Posted Wednesday, February 5, 2025 2:09 pm

When searching for a great Valentine’s Day gift, you might consider the enchanting orchid.

University of Florida experts say the flowers last longer than many other plants, some emit a beautiful aroma, they come in a wide variety of colors, many are affordable, and the plant can be added to a landscape tree once the blooms fade.

For example, a Phalaenopsis orchid tends to be the most popular and readily available. It will remain in bloom for up to three months, while some other flowering plants last seven to 10 days.

In addition to their botanic value, orchids hold deep symbolism and cultural significance in many countries. In Spanish-speaking regions, they are the national flowers in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama. Beyond Latin America, orchids symbolize fertility and purity in places like China, Japan, Ancient Greece and the Aztec civilization. While you can find orchids in most big-box stores, some particularly beautiful varieties of the plant grow well in Southeast and Southwest Florida.

“As a Valentine’s Day gift, orchids symbolize love, beauty and strength,” said Lorna Bravo, urban horticulture agent for UF/IFAS Extension Broward County. “Unlike traditional bouquets, potted orchids can last months or even years with proper care, serving as a long-lasting reminder of affection.”

“Their exotic allure - unique features such as bilateral symmetry and intricate blooms - make them unique,” Bravo said. “Orchids are also allergy-friendly, making them a thoughtful choice for sensitive recipients. They can be incorporated into landscapes by mounting them to trees or structures, in container gardens and as features in patio gardens.”

In Southwest Florida, cattleyas, dendrobiums, vandas and oncidiums grow well in backyards and lanais, said Twyla Leigh, director of UF/IFAS Extension Collier County.

Oncidiums can have interesting fragrances with some smelling like chocolate (Oncidium ‘Sharry Baby’) or lemon (Oncidium ‘Nelly Isler’).

“Typically, these plants can be purchased from specialty orchid nurseries and orchid shows,” Leigh said. “We’re in orchid show season. It’s worth looking online at such places as the American Orchid Society site for a show near you.”

With about 30,000 species, orchids offer a huge variety of colors and patterns, said Wagner Vendrame, a UF/IFAS professor of environmental horticulture and orchid researcher.

“You can’t really go wrong by giving your loved one an orchid,” Vendrame said. “I cannot think of anyone who would not like that.” Fun fact: As part of his research, Vendrame uses micropropagation techniques to clone orchids and make them available to the market.

Among those orchids he clones are Phalaenopsis, Cymbidium, Brassavola, and Vanilla. Why those species?

• Phalaenopsis are the most popular orchids because they are easy to grow, and they’ll bloom in about 18 months, while other orchids may take longer.

• Cymbidiums are mostly sold as cut flowers, and a visiting researcher from India worked with them in Vendrame’s lab.

• Brassavola has very attractive flowers and is not a common orchid in stores. By developing a system to clone them, Vendrame can make them available to the market and at the same time reduce poaching from wild areas.

• Most (80%) Vanilla orchid bean production is in Madagascar, so UF/IFAS researchers are developing varieties for successful agricultural purposes in Florida.

“All native orchids are considered either threatened or endangered, so the techniques we use help not only propagate them and increase population numbers, but also provide a means for their conservation,” Vendrame said.