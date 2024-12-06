AP PHOTOS: Then and now, Notre Dame Cathedral's rebirth from fire

By The Associated Press
Posted 12/6/24

First, there are the images of Notre Dame Cathedral during and after an inferno that raged inside in 2019, toppling its spire and destroying its roof and gripping viewers around Paris and the …

AP PHOTOS: Then and now, Notre Dame Cathedral's rebirth from fire

Posted
By The Associated Press

First, there are the images of Notre Dame Cathedral during and after an inferno that raged inside in 2019, toppling its spire and destroying its roof and gripping viewers around Paris and the world.

Then, there are pictures of the medieval landmark’s renaissance, through five years of massive reconstruction to rise anew for its reopening this Saturday and Sunday.

AP photographers captured the devastating damage and stunning transformation of Notre Dame, from inside, outside and across town, where its signature twin towers can be seen as a beacon to all.

