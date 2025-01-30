AP Week in Pictures

By The Associated Press
Posted 1/30/25

Jan. 24-30, 2025

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Patrick Sison, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

AP Week in Pictures

Posted
By The Associated Press

Jan. 24-30, 2025

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Patrick Sison, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Israeli forces begin to withdraw from a key Gaza …

Kurds in the new Syria want to preserve the cultural …

Ecuador heads to the polls for presidential election …

Dalai Lama's elder brother, who led several rounds of …

x