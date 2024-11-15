Application period for Vamos a Pescar™ grant program closes Nov. 29

Posted 11/15/24

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding interested organizations...

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding interested organizations that the application period for the 2025 Vamos A Pescar™ Grant Program is closing soon. This program, in partnership with the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, provides funding to local organizations that help Florida Hispanic youth and families learn ethical angling, conservation and basic fishing skills to become confident, responsible anglers.

Since 2016, the FWC has worked with RBFF to support this initiative, funding 18 programs over the years. Through this continued collaboration, the FWC strives to increase participation in recreational angling and boating while promoting conservation and preserving the state’s aquatic resources.

If you are interested in partnering with the FWC to support youth and family fishing education, visit MyFWC.com/VAP and submit your application before the deadline on Nov. 29, 2024.

