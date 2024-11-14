ARM offers $25,000 reward for information on horse thefts

Posted Thursday, November 14, 2024 3:46 pm

A string of horse thefts across St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties has raised concerns over new targeted areas of the illicit black market meat trade in Florida. In response, the Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) has announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for these horse thefts and suspected slaughter activities.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office recently began investigating the disappearance of a horse from a ranch in Fort Pierce, where security footage caught on film a trailer entering her property early Friday morning (Nov. 8) before leaving with the horse.

In a neighboring area, another theft was reported to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of Nov. 8. Overnight, three horses were baited with food and stolen from their field.

On Nov. 8, Nicolette Bullington of Okeechobee shared on social media "Sometime last night or early morning someone cut the locks and took our boys. PLEASE if you have any information let us know. this happened off 700a in okeechobee Florida. keep your eyes peeled for a grey (Scout) a palomino (Winchester) and a chestnut (Ben).

On Nov. 9, she shared an update: "Across the street from where the lock on our gate was cut was a cut fence. We found a half bag of feed that’s obviously new and lots of feet prints and horse tracks following the fence north. they cut through two more fences to get out of a gate a quarter of a mile up the road."

“This isn’t just theft. It’s a tragedy that leaves lifelong heartbreak for these families,” said victim Mike Johnson, whose retired horses were viewed as beloved companions.

ARM has uncovered a pattern of stolen horses entering underground networks where they are transported, butchered, and distributed as unregulated horse meat on the black market.

“This illicit trade endangers both the lives of our equine friends and the health of consumers,” said Richard Couto, ARM founder. “We hope this reward will encourage community members to come forward with any information that could help dismantle this cruel network and protect our horses.”

ARM’s recent video documentation of the slaughter of Funny Biz, an off-the-track thoroughbred, and ongoing investigations into the black market horse meat trade underscores the organization’s commitment to ending this disturbing practice. ARM continues to work closely with law enforcement and urges residents to report any suspicious activity to local authorities or directly to ARM.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact Animal Recovery Mission, through ARM’s Report a Crime

Hotline https://animalrecoverymission.org/contact-us/report-animal-abuse/ or the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office at 863-763-3117. You can also contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has also warned horse owners to protect their animals. In a Nov. 13 social media post, MCSO explained " The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is urging our equine community to remain on high alert after reports of horse thefts in Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties. Although we have not received any reports of horses being stolen in Martin County, we did get a suspicious incident report involving an individual trespassing and photographing a home with a horse barn. While we cannot officially connect these incidents, we want our robust equine community to be fully aware of what has occurred in our neighboring areas.