Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of MLK Jr. Day

Posted Thursday, January 16, 2025 1:35 pm

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today announced that it will waive day use fees at its more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.

Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. More information can be found at www.corpslakes.us.

The MLK Day fee waiver began in 2023 to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, a national leader of the 1950s-1960s Civil Rights movement who continues to inspire the pursuit of civil rights today. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

USACE also offers other fee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration, including the USACE birthday; Juneteenth National Independence Day; Veterans Day; and National Public Lands Day.

USACE is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It’s estimated that 90 percent of the USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.

To discover a USACE recreation site nearest you, please visit the USACE website at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/visitors.cfm or visit www.recreation.gov