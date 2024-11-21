Aromatic waste falls out of dumpster on way to dump

Posted Thursday, November 21, 2024 11:21 am

OKEECHOBEE — After a dumpster carried by a WM dumpster truck began losing some of its load on Wednesday afternoon, those in the area were horrified by the smell.

Vera Maguire posted on the Speak Out Facebook page, “Anyone driving East on Hwy 70 from the AG Center to around Triple E Equipment there is some sort of junk all over the highway that had to come out of one of those Trash Hauling Semi's that will make you throw up. The smell gets all in your vehicle plus it gets on your tires which throws it all up under your fender wells and frame of your vehicles. Dennis and I tried washing it out from under our vehicles but it didn't work, now my carport smells like a hog pen or chicken farm plus walking around our vehicles will make you sick on your stomach. It is a greasy substance that sticks in the thread of your tires plus stuck all over my nerf bars on the side of my truck. Good Luck if you ran over it.”

Commissioner Brad Goodbread was right behind the truck on State Road 70 East as it travelled east, near the ag center and heading to the dump. He said, “It was from a dumpster on a WM dumpster truck, I was right behind it. Whatever was in it had to be rotten! That was around 3 p.m. It is 4:45 p.m. and I just drove through there again and I didn't smell it.”

One man said he thought the waste came from a slaughterhouse, but others claimed it was just a normal smell coming from a dairy farm.

Ashley Meehan said the smell was horrific, and there were definitely bits of hair or fur on the road.

One woman claimed the waste was also spilled in front of Race Trac.

Commissioner Goodbread said the truck pulled over on the side of the road after the waste began falling out and more refuse continued falling out as the truck sat there. As of the writing of this story, there has been no explanation for where the waste originated.