As Hurricane Milton nears Treasure Coast, Lung Association releases health guidance

News from American Lung Association
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – (October 9, 2024) – The American Lung Association is issuing the following health guidance for Treasure Coast communities in advance of Hurricane Milton’s landfall. This information is especially important for residents living with a chronic lung disease, like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer.
As of this morning, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties are under a hurricane warning, Martin County is under hurricane watch and Palm Beach County is under a tropical storm warning. A tornado watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. Hurricane force winds, heavy rainfall and localized flooding are predicted. It is critical that residents heed guidance from local authorities.
To help residents protect their lung health during Hurricane Milton, the Lung Association has issued the following tips:
- Create an Asthma or COPD Travel Pack. People with chronic lung disease are advised to gather all medications, delivery devices, prescriptions and insurance cards in one spot so that can quickly be transported in the event of an evacuation.
A Travel Pack could include: both quick-relief and controller medicine; medicine delivery devices, including nebulizers and spacers; copies of an Asthma Action Plan or COPD Action Plan; written prescriptions, in case medicines are lost, destroyed or run-out; insurance card and healthcare provider contact information; peak flow meter; allergy medicines; N95 masks to protect against dust, contaminants or microorganisms; hand sanitizer.
- Prepare oxygen therapy devices for possible evacuation or power outage. For individuals on supplemental oxygen, make sure you have a back-up tank and back-up power source. Check with the instructions or product manufacturer to make sure the back-up power source will work for your device. Let your power company and emergency responders know you are using a medical device that needs power.
- If you stay at home and lose power, be careful. Never cook indoors with portable gasoline- or diesel-powered generators, gas stoves, charcoal stoves, grills, portable camping stoves and other devices. These produce carbon monoxide that can kill if it builds up indoors.
- Keep an eye on symptoms. Floodwaters often contain sewage, chemicals and garbage, leaving dangerous debris and making breathing more difficult. It is not uncommon for people to develop new health problems following a disaster like Hurricane Milton, so be aware of any breathing problems that may arise, including coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, difficulty taking a full breath, chest heaviness, lightheadedness and dizziness. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your physician immediately. Get immediate emergency medical help if fingernails or lips are turning blue or if there is severe chest pain. Both could be life-threatening.
- Ask for help. The American Lung Association’s Lung Helpline at 1-800-LUNGUSA is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists and is a free resource to answer any questions about the lungs, lung disease and lung health, including how to protect yourself during a hurricane.
More information on how to protect yourself during a hurricane and how to recover afterward is available at Lung.org/Disaster. For media interested in speaking with an expert about lung health and hurricane preparedness, contact the American Lung Association at Victoria.Oneill@Lung.org or 312-273-5890.