Athlete of the Year to attend Special Olympics Champions Gala

OKEECHOBEE — Each year, one Special Olympic athlete is chosen to represent Okeechobee County as Athlete of the Year, a one-time honor. This year, Samantha Johnson was nominated as Okeechobee County Special Olympics Florida Athlete of the Year and will be recognized at the 2024 Special Olympics Champions Gala in Orlando in September.
Sammie was born in September 1971 and was raised in Okeechobee out on the Prairie. Sammie graduated from Okeechobee High School and now lives with her brother and her sister-in-law. She enjoys playing bingo, swimming, fishing, bowling and getting together with friends.
In the past, Carol Marker and RJ Sandefur were recipients of this honor.