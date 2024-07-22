Atkinson seeks seat on Hendry County Commission

Posted Monday, July 22, 2024 11:51 am

Michael Atkinson is a candidate in the Hendry County District 5 race.

Atkinson was born and raised in Hendry County. He is a general contractor and works with his father and brother in the family business.

He said he is the most qualified candidate because he owns and operates a successful business, has the knowledge of local government and issues that the constituents are facing, “and I’m ready to work for them.”

He served as vice mayor for the City of Clewiston from 2016-2020. While on the city commission, he also served on the Southwest Florida Planning Council. Before being elected to the city commission, Atkinson served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for three years.

“My community service started before going in the city commission and he continued after I came off the city commission in 2020,” Atkinson explained. “We donated our time and resources to many projects within the community and one of the most resent was the flagpole coming into the city.

He said the most important problem facing Hendry County today is the cost of living. Price increases in the last three to five years have been hard on everyone, he said, “taxes, insurance, groceries … and the list can go on and on. “One thing that has to be done in the county level is every dollar has to be looked at and accounted for. We have to make hard decisions on what to cut and what to keep. We cannot rubber stamp things because they have always been done or say that’s just the way it is. It’s the county and elected officials’ duty to be financially responsible for the money and get the most for the taxpayers’ dollars. The answer to the problems is not to raise taxes.”

How would he address the lack of affordable rental housing in Hendry County? “The last 3-5 years, the cost of homes not only in our county but in our state have went through the roof,” he responded. “Some of the issues driving up cost on homes are lack of employees and people wanting to work. So, this not only affects homes and businesses being built, but it’s also an issue for factories to produce materials.

“Hendry County schools have over the recent years added so many tech programs to get students ready for real life after high school, which include nursing and also construction. This will help some with the work force, but we have to continue to look at each and every avenue to help with these burdens.”

In response to a question about food insecurity, Atkinson said it’s important to support farmers. “We have to fight for our farmers and the land that our farmers use to grow food not only for our local communities but across this country,” he stated. “We have the protect our land and resources. Once the land is gone, we will not get it back.”