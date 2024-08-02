Attend Belle Glade Back-to-School Giveaway on Aug. 3

Back to school PBS annual backpack and school supply giveaway for 1,100 pre-registered K-12 students...
BELLE GLADE — Back to school PBS annual backpack and school supply giveaway for 1,100 pre-registered K-12 students in Belle Glade. Members of the public are invited to attend and receive physicals and vaccinations from healthcare providers Foundcare and Empower Healthcare free of charge! There also will be food trucks and a raffle with great prizes such as bicycles and skateboards.
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE: Palm Beach State College Belle Glade Campus, 1977 College Drive, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Dolly Hand Theatre
WHO: Palm Beach County’s Office of Community Revitalization (OCR) in partnership with Palm Beach State College