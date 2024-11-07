Attention all swim instructors!

Posted Thursday, November 7, 2024 8:23 am

The Florida Department of Health is seeking qualified swimming instructors in your local community to help implement the Swimming Lesson Voucher Program, authorized by section 514.073, Florida Statutes.

This program is intended to reduce child drownings by removing cost as a barrier to families with an income of no more than 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Lieutenant Governor Nuñez and partners explained the program in a September 23, 2024 press conference.

If you, or someone you know, would like to register as a vendor to provide these lessons, please visit WaterSmartFL to apply. Reimbursement is set at a flat $200 ($25 for each session in an 8-lesson series), paid by the Florida Department of Health. The Department will review each registration and post every approved vendor’s business name and contact information to WaterSmartFL for families seeking to obtain lessons to consult.

Requirements include the following:

1.) Copies of relevant certifications for each instructor:



• Certification by the American Red Cross, YMCA, or other nationally recognized aquatic training program approved by the Department;• Current certification in swimming instruction;• Current certification in administering first aid;• Current certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

2.) Attestation of Level 1 background screening within the past five years. That attestation form is included at WaterSmartFL (watersmartfl.com) and must accompany the application for all instructors.

3.) In order to bill for payment, swim instructors (or the entity reimbursing them) must be registered in vendor.MyFloridaMarketPlace.com (MFMP) with an up-to-date W9 on file.

If an instructor is providing adaptive swim lessons, the Department will consult with the Dan Marino Foundation, Inc. to ensure certification is up to date.

Note that instructors do not have to use a public pool to provide lessons. They can establish agreements with private owners, or even offer lessons out of their own home pools, so long as instructors meet all certification, screening, and business requirements.

Please reach out to Vanessa Fischel or Luci Cisnero at 863-674-4041 if you have any questions. Thank you for all you do to promote water safety in Florida!