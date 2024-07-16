Back to School Sale Tax Holiday starts July 29

Consumers can purchase qualifying back-to-school supplies exempt from tax during the 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.
Consumers can purchase qualifying back-to-school supplies exempt from tax during the 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Monday, July 29 and extends through Sunday, August 11.
During the 2024 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, certain clothing, footwear, and accessories with a sales price $100 or less per item, certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item, learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less, and personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use with a sales price of $1,500 or less, are exempt from sales tax.
Tax exempt items include:
The purchase of the qualifying item must be made during the sales tax holiday to be tax exempt.
For more information, go online to the Florida Department of Revenue website: floridarevenue.com.