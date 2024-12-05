Backyard chickens allowed in residential areas

Okeechobee County Commissioners unanimously approved a change in the county animal control ordinance to allow...
OKEECHOBEE — At their Dec. 5 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners unanimously approved a change in the county animal control ordinance to allow residents to keep chickens in residential areas.
The change allows chickens on single-family residential lots of at least 0.2 acres. Each residence is limited to no more than six hens. No roosters are allowed. The ordinance includes requirements for a chicken coop, to properly manage the chicken manure and to keep the property free of health hazards.
The change only applies to single family residential zoning areas. It does not impact other zoning areas which already allow chickens.
The county ordinance does not change the rules imposed by homeowners’ associations. County code enforcement officers do not enforce homeowners’ association rules.
For tips on keeping chickens, contact the Okeechobee County Extension Office. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services has online publications about keeping backyard flocks. For more information, go online to Edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publications.