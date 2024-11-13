Bank of America directs $252,000 in grants to nonprofits

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 1:56 pm

WEST PALM BEACH — Bank of America recently awarded more than $252,000 in grants to 12 Palm Beach County nonprofit organizations helping to address barriers fundamental to economic opportunity. This second round of local grants the company awards to local nonprofits this year focuses on strengthening broader community vitality by addressing needs related to affordable housing, small business resiliency and neighborhood revitalization.



In Palm Beach County, statistics show both renters and homeowners are being impacted by rising housing costs. More than 30% of owners and 59% of renters report being cost burdened, meaning they are struggling to afford housing costs.



Access to safe, stable housing is critical for an individual’s overall well-being, including health, educational success and future employment opportunities. With the rising cost of living making access to affordable housing for many further out of reach, supporting organizations working to create healthy living environments, increase access to a mix of affordable housing options and build pathways to stable homeownership is essential.



A grant to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County will support funding to build a new home for a U.S. veteran. Additional grants to the Legal Aid Society, Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County and Urban League of Palm Beach County will go toward funding of programs to address homelessness and pathways to affordable home ownership.“Partnering with these nonprofits demonstrates how Bank of America is taking action to provide the resources and support needed to help Palm Beach County thrive,” said Fabiola Brumley, president, Bank of America Palm Beach County. “This second round of philanthropic funds build upon our longstanding efforts to help strengthen community vitality by addressing important issues like affordable housing and homelessness.”Other organizations receiving grants include: Families First of Palm Beach County, Place of Hope, Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Community Partners of South Florida, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Prospera, Florida Atlantic University Foundation and 1909 Foundation.These grants build on the $8 million Bank of America provided to Palm Beach County organizations since 2019 and are part of the company’s longstanding commitment to advancing economic mobility.