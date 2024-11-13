Bank of America PBC opens applications for “Student Leaders” paid internships

News from Bank of America Palm Beach County
Posted 11/13/24

Next summer may feel far away, but it’s never too early for Palm Beach County high school students to start thinking about internships

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Bank of America PBC opens applications for “Student Leaders” paid internships

Posted
News from Bank of America Palm Beach County

Next summer may feel far away, but it’s never too early for Palm Beach County high school students to start thinking about internships and work experience. The 2025 application for Bank of America’s Student Leaders paid internship program has just opened, with a deadline of January 15.

Selected students will participate in an eight-week paid internship at a local nonprofit organization to learn first-hand about the needs of your community and the critical role nonprofits play. They will also attend an all-expense paid leadership summit in Washington, D.C. to learn how government, business and the nonprofit sector work together to address critical community needs.


The quickly approaching winter break is a perfect time for teens to use their down time to explore work experience opportunities like Student Leaders.

bank of america, student leaders, internship

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Kiwanis Club learns about Guardians ad Litem

Jake Owen to headline 2025 Sugar Festival

Jake Owen to headline 2025 Sugar Festival

Centex introduces seven exciting single-family home …

x