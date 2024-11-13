Bank of America PBC opens applications for “Student Leaders” paid internships

Next summer may feel far away, but it’s never too early for Palm Beach County high school students to start thinking about internships
Next summer may feel far away, but it’s never too early for Palm Beach County high school students to start thinking about internships and work experience. The 2025 application for Bank of America’s Student Leaders paid internship program has just opened, with a deadline of January 15.
Selected students will participate in an eight-week paid internship at a local nonprofit organization to learn first-hand about the needs of your community and the critical role nonprofits play. They will also attend an all-expense paid leadership summit in Washington, D.C. to learn how government, business and the nonprofit sector work together to address critical community needs.