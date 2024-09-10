Bar Association hosts high school contest

Posted Tuesday, September 10, 2024 4:12 pm

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Bar announced on Sept. 10 the commencement of its annual High School Appellate Brief Writing & Moot Court Competition, an event that provides high school students in Florida with a unique and enriching experience in the world of law and advocacy. Registration is now open for teams that would like participate in the 2025 competition.

This prestigious competition offers high school students the opportunity to gain a firsthand understanding of the appellate process by engaging in brief-writing and oral argument exercises based on a fictitious case.

The competition, sponsored by The Florida Bar’s Law Related Education Committee, is open to high school students across Florida. Students work in teams of two, coached by a teacher or qualified sponsor, to draft a brief for either the petitioner or the respondent, using only the cases, citations, and legal authorities provided in the case problem.

“This event not only provides an in-depth understanding of legal processes but also enhances critical thinking, research, and public speaking skills,” said Patricia Elizabeth Carbone, Chair of the Moot Court Competition Subcommittee. “It’s an excellent opportunity for students to gain valuable skills that will benefit them academically and in their future careers.”

District competition winners will advance to the State Finals in Tallahassee in April 2025, where they will present their arguments before a panel of appellate judges. The highest-scoring teams will proceed to the Final Round, in which they will argue before the Florida Supreme Court. In addition to an overall winner, awards will be presented for the Best Brief and Best Oralist, recognizing both exceptional individual and team achievements. All student teams will have the opportunity to argue before a District Court of Appeals.

As they showcase their legal acumen and oral advocacy skills, participants in The Florida Bar High School Appellate Brief Writing & Moot Court Competition will interact with legal professionals, learn about the legal system, and prepare for higher education.

For more information about the competition and registration details, visit www.floridabar.org/flmootcourt.