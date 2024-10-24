Barefoot in the Park opens Friday

Posted Thursday, October 24, 2024 9:02 am

OKEECHOBEE — Do opposites truly attract? And just how many differences can a relationship sustain? Those are the questions facing audiences of Barefoot in the Park, opening Friday, Oct. 25 at the historic Okeechobee Auditorium.

The first show of Okeechobee Community Theatre’s memorable 45th Season introduces audiences to the Bratters, as unlikely a couple as you might expect.

Paul is a straight-laced, young attorney who thrives on law and order. His wife,

Corie, is a free-spirit who delights in the new and unexpected - including their over-priced and under-built apartment, the building’s eccentric inhabitants, and the possibilities awaiting her “boring, housewife mother.”

What happens, however, when Corie’s love of adventure and spontaneity causes a night of chaos for all involved?

Based on the classic comedy by Neil Simon, and featuring a movie adaptation staring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, this production is sure to keep audiences laughing. Joshua Boon plays Paul, opposite OCT newcomer Emily Hilderbrand as Corie. Corie’s mother, Mrs. Banks is played by Jane Kaufman Robards and the Bratter’s over-the-top neighbor, Victor Velasco, played by Kirby Gilbert. Additional actors include James Garner and Harvey Newman. Barefoot in the Park is directed by Tina Welborn, and Grace Morgan returns as stage manager.

Performances will be held Friday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 & 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 & 9 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Okeechobee Auditorium, located at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus - 610 SW 2nd Ave. in Okeechobee.

Advanced tickets are available online at okeecommtheatre.ludus.com or, for cash and check purchases, at the office of Okeechobee Main Street.