BassMaster College Series tournament on Lake O

Posted Thursday, January 30, 2025 3:48 pm

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A late-morning kicker buoyed the bag for Carson-Newman University’s Zachary Helton and Blake Wheat, whose five-bass limit of 24 pounds, 5 ounces topped the Day 1 leaderboard on Wednesday, Jan. 29 for the Strike King Bassmaster College Series at Lake Okeechobee presented by Bass Pro Shops.

Helton and Wheat, both sophomores, spent their day at the lake’s north end, where they focused on reed heads amid hyacinths. With most of their bites coming in about 2 feet of water, they weren’t sight fishing, but Helton said they were likely catching newly arriving spawners.

“It was just something different on the bank and it gave them something to spawn on,” Helton said. “I think they were all moving up.”

Around 11 a.m., Helton flipped toward a patch of reeds and came tight on an Okeechobee giant that went 9-1. A few hours later, the leaders would capitalize on another big opportunity.

“We had our limit around 10, then we had a really good cull at the end of the day, around 2 o’clock,” Wheat said. “It was about a 4-pound upgrade.”

Wheat said one particular flipping bait produced all of their weight. Color was key and, while he held his cards low, Wheat said he and his partner kept it simple with a standard Florida selection.

With no lack of company in their area, Wheat said he and Helton strived to separate themselves from the pack.

“I think we slowed down a lot and that kind of set us apart today,” he said. “There were quite a few people in the areas we were in today.”

Helton said he and his partner rotated among three main spots. With fish actively advancing, they did their best to intercept new arrivals as frequently as possible.

“We just kind of put it together as we went along,” Helton said. “They came in waves, and we were just hitting them on the head when they were there.”

Looking ahead to Day 2, Helton said he and his partner will return to the same areas. With prime spawning waters in high demand, he believes some of the spots that produced first-round fish will reload.

As for final-round expectations, Wheat said he’s confident that he and Helton can back up their opening effort with another big bag.

“We had a 1-pounder (in our limit) today, but that big one jumped us up there,” Wheat said. “I think if we just slow down and get five of the good bites tomorrow, we won’t have to have a big one. We can just have good average weights.”

Cody Abbott and Trenton Carey of Lander University are in second place with 23-10.

Kyle Zainitzer and Brock Vogel of University of North Alabama are in third place with 22-3.

Helton and Wheat lead the Big Bass standings with a 9-1.

New for 2025, the top two highest-finishing teams in the Strike King Bassmaster College Series Bass Pro Shops Team of the Year race as well as each team that stands atop the rankings in the Legends and Lunkers divisions of the College Series will receive the exclusive honor of being named a Bassmaster College All-American. The All-Americans will be honored on the biggest stage in bass fishing, the 2026 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour.

