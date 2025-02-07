Battle of Okeechobee Re-enactment is Feb. 22 &23

Posted Friday, February 7, 2025 8:50 am

OKEECHOBEE — The annual Battle of Okeechobee Re-enactment will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Okeechobee Battlefield Historic State Park, 3500 S.E. 38th Ave.

Come and experience living history by touring the historic grounds before the battle. This year will feature a blacksmith demonstration, horse rides, food booths and displays. Tour the soldier and Seminole camps to learn more about the participants. There will also be a raffle for Seminole clothing donated by Moses Osceola, owner of Seminole Boutique. On Sunday at 10 a.m., join for a traditional church service on the grounds.

OKEECHOBEE — One of the many talented recreators to portray fierce native warriors. Courtesy photo

The Okeechobee Battlefield Friends, Inc. are coordinating the upcoming event. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on both days and battle re-enactments will be held at 2 p.m. on both days. Admission is $10 per car. Seating is limited; it is recommended to bring your own chair.

This historic battle, fought on Christmas Day in 1837, was the largest and fiercest battle of the Second Seminole War. A talented cast of reenactors will portray fierce native warriors such as the great native war leaders Abiaca, Coacoochee, Halleck-Tustenuggee and Alligator. Some of these great warriors are portrayed by their descendants. As the drama unfolds, it depicts how the Seminoles, greatly outnumbered, battled the massive militia and U.S. Army troops led by Colonel Zachary Taylor and Colonel Richard Gentry of the Missouri Volunteers. The dramatic battle will be narrated by author and historian John Missall.

Once again, experience Seminole and other artisans, Seminole clothing raffles, period vendors and exhibits, Seminole Indian food, living history, cannon demonstrations, alligator demonstrations, music, fun, food and more! Come and enjoy a fun-filled family day!

For more infomation, visit the Battle of Okeechobee Facebook page at facebook.com/share/1BgWpfMjj6/