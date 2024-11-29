Bayshore Farms application for mine in Muse

Posted Friday, November 29, 2024 2:24 pm

I write this with a concerned and distressed heart that you, as voted in representatives of the people are considering approval for one resident’s mine project over the objections of the many residents who have homesteads in Muse. It’s almost staggering to comprehend how one community member vs nearly an entire community would advance the desire for a disruptive project such as a mine in a zoned residential/ agricultural area—with the possibility of Glades County approval! Money is always a disrupter. Good for one, but not for others.

You’ve all heard the arguments from dump trucks speeding along the rural roads (and they do. I’ve sent you a story about how I was personally involved in speeding dump trucks on Loblolly Rd.), to the school zone vs dump trucks, to the environmental impact a mine would have in this rural area, to the change in zoning restrictions that would open the door for many others to pursue a mine in the community of Muse. After all, how fair would it be to allow only one person to operate a mine in Muse and not others?

I implore you not to grant the change in zoning, thereby not allowing a mine that would absolutely create community anguish, have stark environmental impact, and open the door for others to mine in this area—not to mention creating pollution of night-time light, noise, and dust in an otherwise clean environment.

Please think of the people who want to keep this a residential/ agriculturally zoned area. That’s why we live here.